The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday resumed service on the Airport Express Line after a hiatus of 170 days that was necessitated because of the coronavirus pandemic. With this, all lines of the Delhi Metro are now operational and will follow the pre-Covid-19 schedule of 6 am to 11 pm.

“With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open,” the DMRC tweeted. “Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling.”

Metro services were suspended across the country on March 22. On September 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued guidelines for the resumption of Metro services across the country in a graded manner under “Unlock 4”, the fourth phase of easing of lockdown restrictions that were first imposed in March. Following this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said it would be done in three stages from September 7 to September 12.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services on its Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, with curtailed operations and a host of precautionary measures such as mandatory screening, masks and physical distancing. The authorities on Wednesday resumed services on its longest route – the Blue Line – that connects Dwarka/Vaishali to Noida Electronic City. The next day, the Red, Green and Violet Lines started functioning.