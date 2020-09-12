Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday threatened to take action against certain media houses for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the coronavirus situation in the state, reported NorthEast Now.

“Some newspapers are publishing confusing news related to Covid-19 medical management,” Deb said at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Special Economic Zone at Sabroom, 130 km from state capital Agartala. “Neither history will forgive them nor will I forgive them. These media houses and newspapers are spreading fake news and scaring people.”

Deb also claimed that the media was confusing people of Tripura with their “over excited reporting”. Union minister Piyush Goyal also attended the ceremony via video conference. The chief minister’s remarks came after his administration drew heavy criticism for its management of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that the state earlier “survived on a single lifeline”, reported The Indian Express. “With this SEZ and a forthcoming Integrated Check Post here, Sabroom will become the commerce capital of North East India and gateway to South Asia,” he said. “This SEZ will generate employment, contribute in developing Atmanirbhar [self-reliant] Tripura.”

The special economic zone is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 635 crore and will be set up at Paschim Jalefa village in Sabroom. The zone, which received approval from the commerce and industries ministry in December would focus on four sectors, including agro-based processing.

Deb said the SEZ is likely to provide employment to around 5,000 youths, while preliminary estimates suggest a scope of 12,000 skilled jobs. He added that farmers and traders would get benefits from the economic zone as it would facilitate import and export.