The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday, PTI reported.

The police found the body of the man, identified as Ganesh Roy, in Khanati area near the district’s Goghat railway station. Unidentified police officials told the news agency that they were investigating the cause of his death.

Roy’s family, meanwhile, alleged that he had been murdered by his political rivals. The BJP also blamed Trinamool Congress for its worker’s death. The party’s members blocked the Goghat-Arambagh Road as they staged a protest but were dispersed by the police.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh accused workers of the Mamata Banerjee-led party of leaving Roy’s body hanging to create panic in the area. “It has become a new trend to hang to death BJP workers,” he said. “We will launch a strong resistance. TMC [Trinamool Congress] is scared of the growing support for the BJP.”

BJP MP Raju Bista accused the Trinamool Congress of turning Bengal into a “killing field”. “Another murder of a BJP worker by TMC goons, Ganesh Roy from Goghat, Arambagh,” he tweeted. “TMC has turned West Bengal into killing fields of opposition party workers and leaders. Democracy is getting mangled in broad daylight everyday.”

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, denied the accusations. “No one from our party is involved in his death,” Trinamool Congress MLA Manas Majumdar said. “The truth will come out after investigation.”