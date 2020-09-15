National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday left a meeting with his counterparts at the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow, after Pakistan “deliberately projected a fictitious map” of the country that inaccurately depicted the borders of the two countries. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan’s move was in “blatant disregard to the advisory by the host” country Russia.

The statement said that Doval walked out of the virtual meeting after Pakistan’s representative Moeed Yusuf projected the new flag of the country that depicted Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, and claimed the regions of Sir Creek and the erstwhile state of Junagadh in Gujarat as part of its territory.

“This [the map] was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting,” the MEA statement added. “After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture. As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting.”

However, in a series of tweets, Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf claimed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation agreed to its position with respect to the new political map of the country and overruled objections by Doval before he left the meeting in protest.

“India faced defeat after its formal objection to Pakistan’s new political map as background display of Dr. Moeed Yusuf, SAPM on National Security, were overruled,” the party said.

“Pakistan emphasized that new political map represents Pakistan’s rights and aspirations of Kashmiri people and Pakistan retains an abiding commitment to seeking a resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute through free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with UN [United Nations] Charter and UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions,” it added. “The SCO agreed to Pakistan’s position and Yusuf conducted the SCO meeting with Pakistan’s new political map as background for the discussions.”

On August 5, the eve of the first anniversary of the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled the new political map that included the territory of Kashmir and Junagadh into the country’s boundaries.

In the new map, the status of Kashmir is changed to “Indian illegally occupied” Jammu-Kashmir, awaiting final status to be decided by United Nations resolutions, according to AP. “Pakistan has always thought that Kashmir should be a part of the country,” Khan had said “Redrawing of the map was a first step in that direction.”

India responded by calling the map “an exercise in political absurdity” that lays “untenable claims” to Indian territory. “These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility,” India’s foreign ministry had said. “In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandizement supported by cross-border terrorism.”