Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab ally Shiromani Akali Dal, resigned from her position on Thursday as farmers’ protest against the Centre’s agriculture bills, PTI reported.

The announcement was made in the Lok Sabha by Shiromani Akali Dal President and her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal as he opposed two of the bills. “The Shiromani Akali Dal is the party of the farmers,” he said. “We oppose the bills as they are anti-farmer. “I also announce that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government.”

On Thursday evening, Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted: “I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister.” Kaur held the portfolio of Food Processing Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

The Centre had introduced the Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday.

The bills seek to include private players in agriculture and promote hurdle-free sale of produce, but the farmers argue that they will bring about corporate dominance. Farmers in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana had on Monday staged protests against the bills and demanded that they be withdrawn immediately.

On Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to vote against the bills. The Akali Dal had earlier supported the Centre’s decision but then claimed that it had not been consulted on the bills.

Sukhbir Badal had on Tuesday voted against the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha. “Before introducing these bills, they should at least have consulted the parties that are essentially farmers’ parties and their allies,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. “Our minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had expressed her reservations when the matter was taken up during a Cabinet meeting.”