Parliament: Stormy session likely after Lok Sabha passes two contentious agriculture bills
The bills were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday despite vehement protests from farmers’ groups.
The fifth day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Friday is expected to be stormy after the Lok Sabha passed two contentious agriculture bills by voice vote.
Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned on Thursday to protest against the bills. The announcement was made in the Lok Sabha by Shiromani Akali Dal chief and her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal as he opposed two of the bills.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Facebook’s alleged interference in India’s electoral democracy.
Live updates
11.08 am: TMC MP Shantanu Sen accuses the government of promoting quackery and private colleges. He is speaking on the conditions of homeopathy centres. “What can be expected from a government that says that drinking cow urine can cure disease,” he asks.
11.05 am: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya says there is a need to make homeopathy system robust for poor, reports The Indian Express.
10.15 am: Protests are likely after the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two farm bills – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
10 am: These are the bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha, reports PTI.
- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
9.50 am: BJD MP Muzibulla Khan requests Rajya Sabha to conduct a new Census for Odisha, reports The Indian Express.
9.40 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Facebook’s alleged interference in India’s electoral democracy, reports ANI.
9.35 am: Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu reminds the members of safety guidelines to be followed amid the coronavirus crisis.
9.07 am: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 9.30 am after members pay tribute to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti, who died late on Thursday after contracting the coronavirus.
9 am: The Rajya Sabha session begins.