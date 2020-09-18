Digital payments company Paytm and its First Game Fantasy app was taken down from the Google Play Store on Friday. The reason for the removal is not clear yet, but in a blog post the tech giant referred to their policies on gambling.

Paytm said that its Android app was temporarily unavailable on the platform. “It will be back very soon,” it tweeted. “All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal.”

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting,” Suzanne Frey, vice president of product, android security and privacy at Google, wrote in the blog.“This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

This came as Paytm First Games was gearing up for fantasy cricket ahead of the Indian Premier League. Cricket fans bet on their favourite players and gain money depending on how the players have performed in real life.

Google added that it informs the developer about the policy violation and removes the app as the course of action until the policy guidelines are followed. “We have these policies to protect users from potential harm,” it added. “And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently.”

Paytm and its First Game Fantasy app are still available on the Apple App Store. Other applications like Paytm for Business, Paytm mall and Paytm Money are there on the Google Play Store.

Paytm, one of the major players in India’s digital payments markets, was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and is owned by One97 Communications Limited.