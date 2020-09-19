A police personnel in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended and an inquiry ordered after a video emerged of him assaulting a disabled man, NDTV reported on Saturday.

In the video, which was shared on social media, the police constable can be seen hitting the man on his head and pushing him on the ground outside the Saukhari police station in Kannauj. Other police personnel sit and watch even as a pregnant woman pleads with the police to spare the man.

Activist Yogita Bhayana tweeted with video and said that the woman was his wife.

The victim, an e-rickshaw driver, said that the constable abused and assaulted him for taking passengers by the side of a road. The constable, however, claimed that the e-rickshaw driver abused him after he asked the man to move his vehicle to the side of the road to pick up passengers.

“Strict action has been taken against a police personnel after getting a report from the station in charge over a misfortunate incident involving a differently-abled man in Saukhari police station area,” Kannauj Police tweeted. “The police officer who misbehaved with the differently-abled man has been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been initiated against him.”

On the incident, Kannauj district’s Superintendent of Police Amarendra Pratap Singh said that police officers are “trained to control themselves” and not abuse the public even if they are provoked.