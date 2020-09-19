India’s coronavirus count on Saturday reached 53,08,014 with 93,337 new cases. The toll rose by 1,247 to 85,619. A record 95,880 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The Centre said the country’s recovery rate stood at 79.28% – the highest in the world after overtaking the United States. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.61%.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan tested positive for the coronavirus and requested all those who came contact with him to take necessary precautions.
Kerala reported the highest one-day rise in infections of 4,644 coronavirus cases. The toll goes up by 18 to 519. Gujarat witnessed the highest single-day rise of 1,432 Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1.21 lakh.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is likely to be cut short and may end sometime around next week amid threats of the coronavirus. Most political parties, including the Opposition, are reportedly in favour of curtailment of the Monsoon Session. The session, scheduled to end on October 1, may be wrapped up by September 23.
The Centre has told the Rajya Sabha that 97 people died till September 9 on board the Shramik Special trains, which were run to carry migrant workers to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This is the first admission from the Narendra Modi government about the total deaths on board these special trains.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said community transmission of the coronavirus is prevalent in the Capital, but only the Centre or the Indian Council of Medical Research can comment on it. Community spread, or the third stage of a pandemic, is declared when the source of infection is not known. He added that “community spread” is a technical term and that scientists are better equipped to certify it.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an economic relief package of Rs 1,350 crore for the business sector to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The lieutenant governor said that 5% grant has been given to borrowers from the business sector for six months without any conditions under the new economic package.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha members that PM CARES Fund, set up in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by the prime minister’s office, is absolutely transparent. He said it will be audited by the same group that audits the PM Relief fund.
The Uttarakhand government has ordered strict action against private labs in Dehradun for giving wrong Covid-19 test reports.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.03 crore people and killed 9,50,434, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.05 crore.