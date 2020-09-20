Parliament: Debate over farm bills on in Rajya Sabha as Opposition questions Centre’s urgency
The Congress called the bills a ‘death warrant’ for the farmers.
The Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed a stormy session as the Centre tabled the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
The contentious bills have been criticised by the Opposition as being “anti-farmer”. While the Shiv Sena demanded a special session to discuss the bills, the Congress called it a “death warrant” for the farmers. Most Opposition parties questioned the government’s rush to pass the bills.
The bills are being fiercely opposed by the farmers across the country as well. They fear that the bills will eliminate the minimum support price and bring about corporate control.
There are three bills in total. All of them sailed through the Lok Sabha last week.
12.22 pm: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asks if SAD minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned on the basis of a rumour.
12.09 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi is making farmers ‘slaves’ with the anti-agriculture black law.
11.56 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says a special session should be convened to discuss these bills.
11.35 am: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral says these Bills should be sent to a select committee so that all stakeholders can be heard. “Don’t think that the farmers of Punjab are weak,” he adds, according to ANI.
11.30 am: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal urges non-BJP parties to vote against the farm bills in Rajya Sabha.
11.18 am: Punjab Food & Civil Supplies Minister BB Ashu says he salutes the power of the farmers.
11.16 am: Uproar by Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha after YSRCP legislator VV Reddy calls it a party of middlemen “dalals [brokers]”. Congress MP Anand Sharma demands apology from him. The Speaker says nothing will go on record.
10.47 am: DMK legislator TKS Elangovan says the bills will make the farmers slaves.
10.44 am: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says it seems there is a compulsion that the ruling party doesn’t want to discuss the bills. “They are only rushing through these bills,” he adds. “You have not even consulted any farmer associations.”
10.27 am: In Rajya Sabha, TMC legislator Derek O’Brien says the Centre’s credibility is low. “PM said that Opposition is misleading the farmers,” says O’Brien. “You [Centre] said double farmer income by 2022. But, at current rates, the farmer income will not be doubled before 2028. Your credibility is low to make promises.”
10.20 am: Haryana minister Anil Vij says blocking roads during a pandemic is not correct. He blames the Opposition parties for misleading the farmers.
10.18 am: Workers of Punjab Youth Congress and farmers reach the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Zirakpur to take part in tractor rally.
10.05 am: BJP legislator Bhupender Yadav defends the three bills, saying the bills will give “power of digitalisation” to the farmers. “During the 60 years of the UPA rule, the income of farmers did not increase,” he says. “The bills introduced by the BJP government will bring the biggest reformers in the agriculture sector of the country. The agriculture sector contributes 12% to the country’s GDP and the BJP government has invested Rs 1 lakh crore in upbringing the sector. The farm bills will give power of digitalisation in the hands of the farmers.”
10.03 am: In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa says the party is “not ready to the sign on the death warrant” of farmers. “The present farm bills is against the Minimum Support Price given to farmers,” he adds. “I want to ask, what is the point of the bills at this time when at least 1 lakh Indians are dealing with coronavirus every day and China is breathing down India’s neck.”
10.02 am: Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala says although the Modi government will get all the three “anti-farmer black laws” passed in Rajya Sabha, but the real answer is no.
10.01 am: The Rajya Sabha is all set for a stormy session today over the three contentious farms bills. The Bharatiya Janata Party has reached out to its regional allies for support while the Congress and other Opposition parties are likely to unitedly oppose the bills in the Upper House.
9.57 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator KK Ragesh, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha, reports ANI.
9.47 am: The Congress says it will oppose the bills. “It is very clear that this government’s motive is to destroy our farmers and help the corporate sector,” Congress MP KC Venugopal says, according to ANI. Our party has decided to oppose the agriculture bills. The government has to reconsider the bills, at least they should have sent it to select committee.”
9.46 am: “The two bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers,” he says, according to ANI. “The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these bills are not related to Minimum Support Price.”
9.45 am: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moves two of the bills.