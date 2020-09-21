Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended eight legislators from Opposition parties for a week of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session for their “unruly behaviour” in the Upper House on Sunday, reported NDTV. These MPs are Derek O Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress, Rajiv Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain of the Congress, Elamaram Kareem and KK Ragesh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh.

“It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday [Sunday] when some members came to the well of the House,” said Naidu, according to ANI. “Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. He was obstructed from doing his duty. This is unfortunate and condemnable. I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection.”

Naidu added that a no-confidence motion against the deputy chairman was not admissible under the rules. More than 45 opposition MPs had filed the no-confidence motion against Harivansh Narayan Singh. He then adjourned the Upper House till 10.30 am.

Chaos descended in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday as two critical bills on the agricultural sector were up for vote. At one point, the telecast of the proceedings was muted as members of opposition parties gathered inside the well of the House in protest. After a short adjournment, deputy chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh took up the bills, clause by clause, and passed them. But demonstrations continued inside the Rajya Sabha even after the session ended as the deputy chairperson had not agreed for a division of votes.

During the protests against the ordinances, some MPs reportedly broke the microphones on the chairperson’s desk and were seen tearing sheets of paper and throwing them around. While Derek O’Brien from the TMC was caught waving the rule book at the chair, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh was escorted out by the marshals later, according to the Hindustan Times.

During the tumultuous session, opposition leaders alleged the deputy chairperson ploughed the rules and hurriedly moved on to a voice note because the government did not have the requisite numbers for passage of the bills.

At a press conference held hours after the session, Defence Minster Rajnath Singh criticised the opposition leaders for their behaviour and said their unprecedented “drama” was an “attempt to confuse farmers”. “As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha,” the defence minister had said. “This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours.”

“What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful,” Singh had said. “It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum.”

The defence minister added: “I’m also a farmer, never believe government will hurt farmers.”