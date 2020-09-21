A tourist guide in Delhi has filed a rape complaint against six people, PTI reported. The police on Sunday arrested the main accused.

“One of the accused, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar, has been arrested in connection with the incident,” Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. Sharma is a contractor by profession, the officer said.

Singhal added the complainant has named six persons, including a woman, in her complaint. Based on this, a case was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of gangrape. Singhal said further investigation was underway and efforts are being made to arrest the other accused.

The incident took place at a five-star hotel in Delhi on Friday night. The room in the central Delhi hotel where the crime took place had reportedly been booked by two businessmen. The accused asked the woman, who works as a tourist guide-cum-booking agent, to come to their hotel on the pretext of giving her a loan at subsidised rates and allegedly raped her.