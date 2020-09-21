The local administration in Chhattisgarh on Monday imposed a lockdown from September 21 to September 28 in 10 districts, including its capital Raipur, amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, The New Indian Express reported. The nine other districts included Bhilai, Bilaspur, Jashpur, Janjgir-Champa, Dhamtari, Baloda Bazaar and Durg, according to NDTV.

“Raipur district has so far reported over 26,000 Covid-19 cases and 900-1,000 cases are being recorded daily,” Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan said in an order. “To break the chain of transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district a containment zone. Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during this duration.”

Lockdown has been clamped upon seven municipal corporation areas in Bilaspur from September 22 morning till September 28 midnight, while it would be imposed in six areas, including Durg and Bhilai, between September 20 and September 30. Ambikapur civic body, part of the Surguja district, has also been declared a containment zone, a government official said.

All offices, including central, state and semi-government as well as private ones, would be closed, the order said. No public meeting or rally will be allowed, it said, adding that government staff working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would continue to work.

“All shops and commercial establishments, including grocery shops, will be closed during the period,” the official said. “Medical shops will be allowed to remain open while home deliveries of medicines will be given priority. Milk shops will be open from 6 am to 8 am and then 5 pm to 6.30 pm.”

Liquor shops in the state will remain closed while petrol pumps will only serve government vehicles or private vehicles used by those engaged in containing the infection. Emergency services, such as electricity, health and water supply, will function normally. Industries and construction units will have to make staying arrangements for labourers, the order added.

The official also said that people who wish to travel outside the districts concerned will have to get an e-pass.

The state has so far reported 86,183 coronavirus infections, according to the Union health ministry. The toll stood at 677 and the number of active cases was 37,853.