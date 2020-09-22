9.17 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets in support of Harivansh Singh.

9.14 am: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh will observe a daylong fast against the “unruly behaviour” with him in the House by Opposition MPs.

9.01 am: Suspended Congress MP Ripun Bora says they will continue their protest. “Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague and not as deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha,” he tells ANI. “He also brought some tea and snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday as a protest against our suspension. We’ve been here all night.”

8.32 am: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari demands the arrest of the eight suspended Rajya Sabha members for allegedly scuffling with a Marshal during the passage of the farm bills in the House on Sunday, PTI reports. Tiwari says strict action is needed against the members involved in “unruly behaviour”.

8.31 am: Hundreds of farmers, labourers and members of Dalit organisations in Bengaluru on Monday protested against the contentious farm bills passed by the Centre. The protestors also demonstrated against land legislations proposed by the Karnataka government.

8.29 am: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot says the Centre may have passed “anti-farmer” bills in the Rajya Sabha by suppressing the voice of the Opposition, but the Congress is standing with farmers and will continue their fight, PTI reports. Condemning the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, the Congress leader says it symbolises dictatorship.

8.28 am: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh serves tea to the suspended MPs who are protesting inside the Parliament complex.