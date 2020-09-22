The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has ordered a magisterial inquiry after the body of a man who died of the coronavirus was on Monday handed over to his family with bite marks on his face and toes, The Indian Express reported. The deceased, identified as Naveenchandra Jain, 87, had died on Sunday during treatment at a private hospital.

Jain’s family alleged that his body had been nibbled at by rats, News18 reported. Naveenchandra’s grandson Chetan said that he had been rushed to hospital four days ago when his oxygen level was fluctuating. On Monday morning, the family was informed that he had died on Sunday night. However, when they received his body, they found that part of it had been eaten.

“We have ordered an inquiry to look into the matter,” Indore District Collector Manish Singh told The Indian Express.

The family also claimed that Jain had been in contact with them till Sunday afternoon and did not show any signs of deteriorating health. Prachi Jain, a member of the family, said the hospital handed them a bill of Rs 1 lakh while giving them the body.

The family members of the deceased protested outside the hospital. Though the police arrived at the spot, no member of the hospital staff reportedly offered any explanation.