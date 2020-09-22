India on Tuesday recorded 1,01,468 recoveries from the coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,97,867, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The country’s coronavirus count reached 55,62,663 after the ministry reported a rise of 75,082 cases in a day. The toll rose by 1,053 to 88,935. The mortality rate stood at 1.60%.
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students made up to November 30, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting on Wednesday with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and Union Territories to review the coronavirus situation, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will attend the meeting.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that many cooperative banks came under stress during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that their finances were being closely monitored by the Reserve Bank of India.
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C Rangarajan has said in a report to the Tamil Nadu government that the state’s economy may return to pre-coronavirus levels in a couple of months.
The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and 12 compartment exams began on Tuesday. Nearly 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 students of Class 12 will appear for the exams 2020, which will last till September 29.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the United Nations failed in its response to the coronavirus crisis. Erdogan, who has called for reforms in the UN, said that the international body was late in accepting the existence of the infection and also failed to assist countries that needed it to fight the virus.
Renowned Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at a hospital in Satara on Tuesday after battling coronavirus. She was 79.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.12 crore people and killed 9,63,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.1 crore.