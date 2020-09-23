Bihar District Commissioner of Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday announced he was voluntarily retiring from his post, the Hindustan Times reported. The Bihar governor late on Tuesday evening approved Pandey’s request and a notification for the same was issued by the home department.

Director General of Civil Defence and Fire Services Sanjiv Kumar Singhal will take up the additional charge of the director general of police till further orders.

Several media reports said that Pandey is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Unidentified officials told NDTV that Pandey will probably to contest on a National Democratic Alliance ticket, either from Buxar town or any other seat in the district. However, Pandey has formally not made any announcements about the same so far.

He was on the forefront of #JusticeForSSR campaign now he is all set to contest upcoming Bihar elections.



बिहार के DGP गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय ने लिया VRS



राज्य सरकार ने VRS को किया मंजूर



Can it be said anymore that #JusticeForSSR was not a political campaign? pic.twitter.com/Hh6QdIBjYq — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) September 22, 2020

Pandey, who was involved in the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently courted a controversy over his sexist remarks about actor Rhea Chakraborty, a key accused in the case.

After the Supreme Court in August held the FIR filed against Chakraborty in Patna was lawful and upheld CBI investigation in the case, Pandey had made misogynistic remarks against the actor and said she did not have the “aukat” or stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chakraborty had accused the Bihar government of politicising Rajput’s death. Pandey had later issued a clarification about his comment.

Pandey is a 1987 batch Indian Police Service officer. He was appointed the Bihar DGP in February last year out of 12 IPS officers recommended by the state government to the Union Public Service Commission, according to News18.