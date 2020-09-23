Parliament: Rajya Sabha passes amendments to FCRA, protesting Opposition parties to meet later today
Proceedings in the Upper House began without Opposition party leaders.
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha began without Opposition party leaders on Wednesday as protests against the Centre’s farm bills continued. Opposition members have also boycotted Parliament proceedings to protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members.
After deliberations, the Rajya Sabha passed the amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Meanwhile, members of Opposition parties will conduct a meeting later on Wednesday to strategise on the protest against the farm bills.
Live updates
10.37 am: After deliberations, the Rajya Sabha passes the amendments to the FCRA, according to ANI.
10.15 am: Opposition parties that have boycotted the ongoing Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha will meet at the office of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the House. The meeting is expected to focus on strategy on the farm ordinances, reports ANI.
10.10 am: The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 has been taken up for consideration. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has stipulated an hour’s time for its discussion, according to The Hindu.
Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha
- The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.
- The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
- The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020.
- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.
Bills to be taken up in Lok Sabha:
- The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.
- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.
10 am: Proceedings have begun in the Rajya Sabha. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan says the Centre has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die, reports The Hindu. However, certain bills will be taken up before it adjourns.