10.37 am: After deliberations, the Rajya Sabha passes the amendments to the FCRA, according to ANI.

10.15 am: Opposition parties that have boycotted the ongoing Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha will meet at the office of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the House. The meeting is expected to focus on strategy on the farm ordinances, reports ANI.

10.10 am: The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 has been taken up for consideration. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has stipulated an hour’s time for its discussion, according to The Hindu.

Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha

  1. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.
  2. The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
  3. The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020.
  4. The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.

Bills to be taken up in Lok Sabha:

  1. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.
  2. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
  3. The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

10 am: Proceedings have begun in the Rajya Sabha. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan says the Centre has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die, reports The Hindu. However, certain bills will be taken up before it adjourns.