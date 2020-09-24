United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the upcoming presidential elections, AP reported. Trump claimed that even if he ended up losing, it would be because of fraudulent postal ballot voting and not because more Americans voted against him.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump told reporters. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

Trump has repeatedly argued that voting through mail is a “catastrophic disaster” that leads to inaccurate counting or fraud, but has not provided any proof of fraud so far. He had even floated the idea to delay the poll, which is due in November, arguing that the election would become “the most inaccurate and fraudulent” in history.

Trump on Wednesday appeared to suggest that if states got “rid of” the unsolicited mailing of ballots there would be no concern about fraud or peaceful transfers of power.

“You’ll have a very peaceful – there won’t be a transfer frankly,” the president said. “There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it, and you know, who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

More states in United States are encouraging mail-in voting to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. So far, nine states in US have opted for mail-in voting. These are, Washington DC, Nevada, California, New Jersey, Vermont Utah, Hawaii, Colorado and Oregon.

But Trump claims the mail-in voting was a conspiracy of the Democratic to corrupt and defraud results of the election in their favour.

In July, in an interview with Fox News, Trump had similarly refused to commit to accepting the results. “I have to see. Look ... I have to see,” Trump had said, when asked if he would support a peaceful transfer of power between administrations. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Trump made similar comments ahead of the 2016 presidential election. When asked during an October debate whether he would abide by the voters’ will, Trump said: “I will keep you in suspense.”