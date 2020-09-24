The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission, asking them to respond to a plea seeking the postponement of the civil services exam amid the coronavirus crisis, Live Law reported.

The court’s order came on the petition filed by 20 aspirants, who argued that holding the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on October 4 in offline mode would expose them to the infection. Nearly six lakh candidates are scheduled to take the exam at centres across 72 cities.

The petitioners demanded that the exam be postponed by two to three months, till the coronavirus curve flattens and the conditions triggered due to rain reduces. The case will be heard next by a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna on September 28.

India has reported 57,32,519 coronavirus cases and 91,149 deaths so far, according to the Union health ministry.

