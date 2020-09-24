Australian commentator and former cricketer Dean Jones has died after due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai, multiple media outlets confirmed.

Jones was part of Star Sports’ commentary team for the ongoing Indian Premier League season and was in a bio-secure bubble at a hotel in Mumbai.

Melbourne-born Jones played 52 Test matches and 164 ODIs for Australia scoring over 9,000 international runs in both formats.

The 59-year-old has been working as TV pundit in the last two decades.

