Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh died early on Sunday morning at Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research & Referral). He was 82.

The hospital in a statement said that Singh had suffered a cardiac arrest while he was being treated for sepsis with multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, ANI reported. He could not be resuscitated, they said.

Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June & was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi pic.twitter.com/GEi404GbQj — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death, saying Singh will be remembered for his “unique perspective on matters of politics and society”. “He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply pained” by the news, saying Singh would be remembered for “his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation”.