West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote a nine-page letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, criticising him for questioning the police about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Banerjee sternly asked Dhankhar to act according to the Constitution and refrain from surpassing her.

Dhankhar had earlier this week rebuked Bengal Director General of Police Virendra for sending a mere “two-line” reply to him when asked about his management of the law and order situation in the state. The governor had also asked the top officer to meet him by September 26. He had expressed concern about the “alarming” situation in the state.

Unidentified officials told The Telegraph that Dhankhar had also sought details about the investigation into Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, who has been accused of misappropriating funds of a local cooperative bank.

Banerjee told Dhankhar that she was “extremely anguished” by his letter. “As per Article 163, you are mandated to act as per the aid and advice of your Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers which is the essence of our democracy,” she said. “I am thus writing to you to express my deep pain and anguish at the excessive and blatant attempt at [the] usurpation of constitutional mandates and unwarranted excesses on your part.”

She added: “I was extremely upset, anguished and disillusioned on reading your captioned letter and the note addressed to the Director General of Police which was placed before me, as well as to see your Twitter post regarding the same.”

Banerjee told Dhankhar he was an executive nominee of President Ram Nath Kovind while she was the elected representative of the people. “I request, aid and advise you, in the capacity of the Chief Minister of this state, to act within the mandates of the Constitution and refrain from acting on a political mandate, if any, to destabilise a democratically elected government,” she wrote. “Refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers and communicating with and dictating to state officials, in excess of your powers under the Constitution and directing them to attend before you.”

The Bengal chief minister referred to social reformer BR Ambedkar’s explanation of Article 167 of the Constitution, in which he had said that the “Governor is like the British Crown” and must not interfere in the government’s day to day functioning.

She referred to the BJP MP in her letter and told Dhankhar that his questioning of the police in the case amounted to interference and would cause panic among the people. “Such unsubstantial statements without evidence are absolutely baseless and may cause unnecessary panic among the common people and cause of loss of life, for which law will hold you responsible,” she said.

Banerjee added: “Rather than making sweeping statements casting serious aspersions upon the state government without providing any concrete material or evidence, it is your constitutional duty to furnish any and all such information you may have in your possession that would enable and aid the state police to prevent any such crime from being committed in our happy, peaceful and prosperous state.”

‘CM writes on DGP’s behalf’

Dhankhar took to Twitter to respond to Banerjee’s letter. “DGP [Director General of Police] West Bengal did not appear as requested-third time in a row, can’t be overlooked,” he said. “The DGP does not want to explain affairs, CM [Chief Minister] writes instead, on his behalf. Is this what constitutionalism envisages? Is CM being rightfully counselled? Would respond to CM.” He also shared his note to the police.

DGP @WBPolice did not appear as requested-third time in a row- can’t be overlooked.



DGP does not want to explain affairs @MamataOfficial



CM writes instead, on his behalf.



Is this what constitutionalism envisages? Is CM being rightfully counselled ?



Would respond to CM. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 26, 2020

This is not the first time Dhankhar and Banerjee have clashed. The two had traded allegations over the way Banerjee’s government handled the coronavirus crisis in April, among other instances.