A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh died in Delhi on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after four men raped her in Hathras district, NDTV reported.

The woman had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Capital with multiple fractures. Her tongue had also been cut off.

She had told the police in a statement on September 22 that the four men raped her on September 14 when she had gone to collect firewood. All the four accused are in jail.

Last week, based on a complaint by the woman’s brother, the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempted murder, under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The family alleged Sandeep had tried to kill the woman over some old enmity.