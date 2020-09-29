The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced that the bye-elections to 54 Assembly seats across 11 states will be held on November 3. One Parliamentary constituency in Bihar and two Assembly seats from Manipur will go to polls on November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

“After taking into consideration various factors like weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc, the commission has decided to hold by-elections,” a note from the Election Commission said.

The states where elections will be held include Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The commission, however, has decided not to announce bye-polls for seven seats in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu after receiving inputs from chief secretaries and electoral officers. The poll body said they have expressed difficulty in conducting elections for these seats.