India’s coronavirus count rose to 62,25,763 after 80,472 cases were reported on Wednesday morning. The country’s toll went up by 1,179 to 97,497. India’s recovery rate is 83.01%, while the death rate stood at 1.57%.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he has recovered from Covid-19. “I am very happy to tell all of you that on the strength of all your blessings and best wishes, I have recovered from Covid-19. Thank you for your affection,” he tweeted.
The Indian Council of Medical Research said a total of 7,41,96,729 samples were tested for the coronavirus infection till Tuesday. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested on September 29.
The World Bank said it has asked its directors to approve $12 billion for poor countries so that they can buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines. The funds would be disbursed over 12-18 months.
Coronavirus cases among children and teenagers in the United States are rising what authorities believe is because of the reopening of schools in the country. Children of all ages now make up 10% of all US cases, which has gone up from 2% in April, says the American Academy of Pediatrics.
A study revealed that Catalase, a commonly used low-cost enzyme, can be a therapeutic drug to treat Covid-19. Catalase kickstarts the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide, which can be toxic, into water and oxygen. It is used worldwide in food production and as a dietary supplement.
The second national serological survey showed that one in 15 Indians aged 10 or above has been infected with the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies. This is about 6.6% of the country’s population. The Indian Council for Medical Research on Tuesday warned that the results show that a significant chunk of the population is still vulnerable to the virus.
An all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided that a lockdown was not feasible at the moment, The Hindu reported. The meeting agreed to review the situation after 15 days. Vijayan said the lockdown had hurt workers in the unorganised sector most.
North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus cases yet. However, on Wednesday, its official Korean Central News Agency reported that “some faults” had been discovered in North Korea’s efforts to prevent an outbreak, during a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party attended by leader Kim Jong-un, according to BBC. In July, a lockdown was imposed in Kaesong city, after reports said the first suspected case of the coronavirus was discovered there.
The worldwide coronavirus toll crossed 10 lakh on Tuesday. Globally, it has infected more than 3.36 crore people and killed 10,08,368 as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 2.34 crore people have recovered.