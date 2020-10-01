Coronavirus: Vaccine will not be ready before US presidential elections in November, says Moderna
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 3.38 crore people and killed 10,12,894.
United States-based biotech firm Moderna would not seek an emergency use authorisation for its coronavirus vaccine before the presidential elections in the country, company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 62,25,763 after 80,472 cases were reported on Wednesday. The country’s toll went up by 1,179 to 97,497. India’s recovery rate is 83.01%, while the death rate stood at 1.57%.
8.48 am: A tenth of all patients infected with the coronavirus become “superspreaders” and account for 60% of new infections, while 70% of infected patients do not pass the disease to anyone else, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting a study on transmission patterns of Sars-CoV-2 published in the journal Science. The study also established that children are “active transmitters” of Covid-19.
The contact tracing study looked at disease transmission patterns in at least 5,75,000 people who were exposed to nearly 85,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in two Indian states: Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
8.44 am: Ahead of this year’s Durga Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials not to lower guard despite a decline in Covid-19 cases in Darjeeling hills and continue testing and tracing protocols in the region, PTI reports.
“We cannot lower guards, more because the festive season is coming,” she said at an administrative review meeting in Darjeeling district. “Durga Puja committees should set up pandals with open spaces to prevent the spread of the virus.”
8.43 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom was at a “critical moment” and the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths showed “why our plan is so essential”, BBC reports. He said he would “not hesitate” to impose further restrictions if needed.
8.31 am: United States-based biotech firm Moderna would not seek an emergency use authorisation for its coronavirus vaccine before the presidential elections in the country, AFP reports, quoting the company’s chief executive officer.
“November 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the Food and Drug Administration – assuming that the safety data is good, i.e. a vaccine is deemed to be safe,” Stephane Bancel said. Moderna’s vaccine is one of 11 experimental vaccines in final stage trials.
8.29 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday.
- The Centre allowed the opening of cinema halls with upto 50% of their seating capacity from October 15, in its latest “Unlock 5” guidelines. Besides this, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons will also be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure will be issued by the government. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said all international air travel, except those permitted by the Centre, will continue to remain suspended till October 31.
- Kerala reported a record 8,830 new cases, taking the tally to 1,95,285. The state has 1,28,224 recovered cases and 67,061 active cases. The state’s toll stood at 742.
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he has recovered from Covid-19. “I am very happy to tell all of you that on the strength of all your blessings and best wishes, I have recovered from Covid-19. Thank you for your affection,” he tweeted.
- The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till October 31, but provided further relaxations. Hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate dine-in services from October 5 sat 50% of their capacity. All intra-state trains in the state will be allowed to resume. Local train services will resume in Pune, but metro services in the state will remain continue to remain suspended during this phase of the lockdown.
- The World Bank said it has asked its directors to approve $12 billion for poor countries so that they can buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines. The funds would be disbursed over 12-18 months.
- The second national serological survey showed that one in 15 Indians aged 10 or above has been infected with the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies. This is about 6.6% of the country’s population. The Indian Council for Medical Research on Tuesday warned that the results show that a significant chunk of the population is still vulnerable to the virus.