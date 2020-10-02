Coronavirus: India records 81,484 new cases, tally nears 64 lakh
India’s coronavirus tally on Friday rose to 63,94,069 as the health ministry reported 81,484 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,095 to 99,773. As many as 53,52,078 people have recovered from the infection.
Meanwhile, a second sero survey conducted in Mumbai in mid-August has shown that 45% of the slum population and 18% in non-slum areas was exposed to the coronavirus.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.42 crore people and killed 10,21,709, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 2.35 crore people have recovered worldwide so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.20 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 63,94,069 with 81,484 new cases. The toll increases by 1,095 to 99,773. As many as 53,52,078 people have recovered from the infection.
8.48 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till Thursday.
8.46 am: Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Harak Rawat, who tested positive for the coronavirus on September 23, was hospitalised on Friday after complaining of breathing problems, ANI reports.
8.44 am: A group of scientists in the United Kingdom warned that even an effective coronavirus vaccine will not return life to normal. The report by researches of the Royal Society said the world needed to be “realistic” about what a vaccine could achieve and by when.
8.42 am: Amazon on Thursday said over 19,800 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of March, AFP reports.
8.36 am: A second sero-survey in Mumbai conducted in mid-August has found that 45% of the slum population surveyed, and 18% in non-slum areas, was exposed to the coronavirus, The Indian Express reports. The first survey in July had put the figures at 57% and 16% respectively.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation survey covered 5,384 people from three wards: Matunga (F-North), Dahisar (R-north) and Chembur (M-West). Of 728 health care workers surveyed in slums, 27 % had developed antibodies against coronavirus. Besides this, more women were found exposed to and with antibodies against coronavirus than men.
8.35 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday.
- Maharashtra reported 16,476 new cases, taking its tally to 14,00,922. The state’s toll rose by 394 to 37,056. Karnataka, meanwhile, recorded over 10,000 cases, which pushed its tally to 6,11,837. The state’s toll rose by 130 to 8,994. Delhi reported 3,037 new cases, which pushed its tally to 2,82,752. The Capital’s toll rose by 40 to 5,401.
- A contact tracing study published in the journal Science has revealed that the transmission of the coronavirus in India has been mainly driven by super-spreaders. The researchers, including those from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, found that over 70% of infected patients in the country did not pass the disease to any of their contacts, while 8% of infected individuals accounted for 60% of new infections. It revealed that children are more efficient transmitters of the virus than initially believed.
- The Punjab government announced relaxations in coronavirus-related restrictions, including ending night curfew and lifting the lockdown on Sundays amid a decline in cases. The state has reported 1,15,151 cases and 3,451 deaths so far.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the third sero survey shows that 25.1% of the participants have developed antibodies to the coronavirus. Jain added that the last survey put the figure at 28.7%.
- The Supreme Court accepted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation recommendations for refunding passengers for airline tickets that were cancelled because of the lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus. The court allowed airline companies to set up a credit shell facility in the names of passengers. If the credit is not used, airlines have to mandatorily refund the ticket money to the passengers by March 31, 2021.
- A Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud quashed a Gujarat government notification exempting factories from paying overtime wages to workers, saying the coronavirus pandemic cannot be a reason to remove statutory provisions of labour laws.
- Congress leader Ahmed Patel said he had been diagnosed with Covid-19. He requested all the people who came in contact with him to get tested.