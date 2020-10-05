Hathras: Aligarh CMO says report ruling out rape ‘has no value’, used samples taken 8 days after
The Uttar Pradesh Police has denied the woman was raped because of one medical report that said there was no presence of sperm in samples taken from her.
The chief medical officer at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the Hathras gangrape complainant was first admitted, has said that a report the police have cited to deny rape “holds no value” as it took samples well after the crime was committed, reported The Indian Express.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said protests around the mishandling of the rape and woman’s death were part of a “conspiracy”, after his government has repeatedly come under fire.
The administration is denying it was caste-based crime, though four upper caste Thakur men raped the woman. The state police had also forcibly cremated her body while her family was locked in their home.
Live updates
9.06 am: The police of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday apologised to Priyanka Gandhi, who was mishandled by police personnel while she was on her way to Hathras, and ordered an inquiry into a policeman holding the Congress leader by her kurta, PTI reports.
“Noida Police profoundly regrets the incident with Priyanka Gandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND,” the district police said in a statement. “We also apologise to Priyanka Gandhi.”
8.36 am: The BJP hit a new low when on Friday when the head of its powerful IT cell, Amit Malviya, published a video that disclosed the identity of the victim. The graphic video tweeted by Malviya is not only insensitive and factually incorrect in the manner in which he framed the text – it violates Indian law.
In the video, the victim can be seen in a state of shock stating that she was strangled since she resisted efforts at “zabaradasti” (literally force) against her. In Hindi, the word “zabaradasti” is often used as an euphemism for sexual assault. She consistently repeated this allegation in another video too.
However, Malviya misrepresented the contents of the video, claiming she only says there was an attempt to strangle her. He did not mention her allegations of sexual assault.
8.25 am: Adityanath criticises the Opposition for their protests against the gangrape and the subsequent forceful cremation of the Hathras complainant. He calls the outrage over the incident part of “conspiracies” to bring instability in the state.
8.21 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at a BJP lawmaker who said that rapes can be prevented if Indian parents taught their daughters good values. “This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work,” Gandhi tweets. “Men do the raping but women need to be taught good values.”
8.15 am: The chief medical officer at Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College tells The Indian Express that the report negating any rape of the Hathras victim “holds no value”. The gangrape complainant was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has repeatedly denied she was raped based on the forensic science laboratory report, which took swab samples from the woman eight days after the crime. Dr Azeem Malik, Aligarh CMO, tells Express that the report cannot confirm rape. “The samples were collected 11 days after the woman was allegedly raped, while government guidelines strictly say forensic evidence can only be found up to 96 hours after the incident,” he says.
Dr Hamza Malik, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, also says the report is “unreliable”. “How will the FSL team find evidence of rape 11 days later?” Malik asks. “Sperm doesn’t survive after 2-3 days. They took samples from hair, clothes, nail bed and vaginal-anal orifice; the samples may not show presence of semen because of urination, defecation and menstruation.”
Here are the top updates on the case from Sunday:
- A former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajveer Pahalwan on Sunday called a meeting of upper caste members at his home in Hathras district to support the accused, claiming they were not guilty. Pahalwan added that the Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry will “reveal the truth about the incident”. The members of the upper caste community also raised concern about the woman’s family refusing to take narco-analysis, also known as lie-detector tests.
- The medico-legal report of the Hathras gangrape complainant, prepared by the hospital in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where she was first admitted, has shown that doctors had recorded “complete penetration of the vagina” and the use of force in their preliminary exam. The report from Aligarh’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital contradicts the Uttar Pradesh police’s claim that the woman was not raped, which was based on swab samples taken several days after the crime occurred.
- National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said it was “illegal and unfortunate” for Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell head Amit Malviya to have shared a video on Twitter of the woman, in which she is heard saying that she had been strangled as she resisted her perpetrators. Sharma added that she will personally speak to Malviya and the state police. “If it turns out that she was a rape victim, then the NCW will take the issue forward to its logical end,” she said.
- The Congress will hold “satyagrah” in state and district headquarters across the country on Monday to demand justice for the family of the Dalit woman.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called for action against Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar. The demand came in view of a video of Laxkar where he can be heard issuing a veiled threat to the woman’s father, asking him to soften his stance about the case.
- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhiaccused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to hide the rape incident. The DMK will take out a candle light march towards the Raj Bhavan on Monday to demand justice for the woman. Meanwhile, the Left parties will protest in West Bengal on Tuesday.