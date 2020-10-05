Four men allegedly beat up and raped a 25-year-old woman in Gurugram in the early hours of Sunday, PTI reported quoting the police. All the accused, aged between 20 and 26, have been arrested. Three of the four accused worked with a food delivery company.

The police identified the accused as Ranjan Yadav, Pawan, Pankaj Kumar, and Govind Yadav. Assistant Commissioner of Police Karan Goyal said the incident took place in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 2.

Ranjan Yadav, one of the four arrested accused, met the woman on Saturday night near Sikanderpur metro station in Gurgaon and took her to a real estate dealer’s office, said Goyal. Yadav worked as a helper and cleaner at the real estate office in DLF Phase 2. The other three accused were already present there.

The woman suffered severe injuries after her head was smashed against a wall when she resisted their attempts. “She suffered a deep cut on her head and was hospitalised in Gurgaon,” said Goyal.

The accused initially fled from the spot. A security guard of the complex alerted the police after hearing the woman’s cries. “A security guard of the society who was present outside the dealer’s office informed the police PCR van which was 100 metres away from the incident spot,” said Goyal.

Goyal said the woman was in stable condition. “She is conscious and has recorded her statement,” he added, according to Hindustan Times. “She has alleged that she was raped by four men, who beat her up when she tried to resist. We have contacted her family and a team has gone to Delhi to inform them.”