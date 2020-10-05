The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday morning conducted searches at Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s premises in connection with an alleged corruption case.

The agency sent its officials to conduct raids at 14 locations, including Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai. Apart from Shivakumar, premises of his family members and associates were also searched.

The alleged corruption case was registered by the CBI based on Enforcement Directorate’s inputs in a money laundering investigation, reported NDTV. During the money laundering probe, the Enforcement Directorate had forwarded some of their findings to the CBI last year. The ED has accused him of evading tax and being involved in alleged hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.

On September 25, the Karnataka government had given sanction to CBI to investigate Shivakumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. “CBI has registered a case against then Minister of Karnataka Government and others on the allegations of acquisition of Disproportionate Assets,” the agency said in a statement. “Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai. Details will follow.”

The Karnataka Congress called the raids an “attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls”. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the raids and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in vindictive politics.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, who himself is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate as well as the the CBI, said he expected nothing better from the BS Yediyurappa government.

Party spokesperson RS Surjewala called the “raid raj” a “Machiavellian move”.

The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us.



CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt.



But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020