Covid-19: India records 61,267 new cases; US health body acknowledges infection could spread by air
Meanwhile, White House officials are blocking new federal guidelines for the emergency release of a Covid-19 vaccine.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 66,23,815 on Monday with 74,422 new cases. The toll rose by 903 to 1,02,685. So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate is around 84% now.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said that Covid-19 can spread through virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours, acknowledging concerns about airborne transmission. Meanwhile, White House officials are blocking new federal guidelines for the emergency release of a coronavirus vaccine, including one that would likely ensure that no vaccine could be authorised before the November 3 presidential election.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.54 crore and the toll rose to 10,43,045, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries reached 2,45,45,482.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.35 am: India reports 61,267 new coronavirus cases and 884 deaths. The country now has 66,85,083 total cases and the toll is at 1,03,569.
9.15 am: The White House has blocked strict Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for the coronavirus to market, ensuring their approval before the November 3 presidential election, reports AP.
“A main sticking point has been the recommendation that volunteers who have participated in vaccine clinical trials be followed for about two months after the final dose before any authorization is granted,” The New York Times reports, citing a senior administration official and others familiar with the situation.
9.12 am: Government data shows that five states – Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh – have been reporting a rise in coronavirus cases even though India has witnessed a steady decline in daily infections in the last three weeks, reports Hindustan Times.
9.10 am: The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged concerns about airborne transmission of the virus, reports Reuters. It says Covid-19 can spread through virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours. The CDC says there is evidence that people with coronavirus possibly infected others who were more than 6 feet away, within enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
9.09 am: Doctors in Mumbai say that around 30% of the coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Units of hospitals are young people below the age of 40, reports NDTV. There has also been a 34% rise in such cases in the last month alone. Doctors say who are getting symptoms of coronavirus are largely self-medicating instead of visiting hospital and getting a coronavirus test.
9.05 am: A fresh batch of ink is being used in the coronavirus quarantine stamp for international passengers at the Delhi international airport after Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi complained about pain and itchiness due to the chemical used in it, reports PTI.
9 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 66,23,815 on Monday, as the country reported 74,422 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 903 to 1,02,685. So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate is 84.34%. The Union health ministry said that India crossed a landmark milestone as active cases continued to be less than 10 lakh for 14 consecutive days.
- The World Health Organization said that around 10% of the global population may have been infected by the coronavirus. “It varies depending on country, it varies from urban to rural, it varies depending on groups,” the organization’s top Emergency Expert Mike Ryan said, according to Reuters. “But what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk. We are now heading into a difficult period. The disease continues to spread.”
- The Ministry of Education released guidelines for reopening schools in a graded manner from October 15. It said that students will attend schools only with the written consent of parents and attendance norms will be flexible. The schools have also been asked to set up task forces to take responsibility for hygiene and emergency situations.
- The Supreme Court ordered the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to place on record the KV Kamath Committee recommendations on debt restructuring, necessitated due to the economic stress caused by the pandemic. The court also said the Centre’s affidavit on waiving “interest on interest” on loans up to Rs 2 crore was not satisfactory and must be submitted again.
- A World Health Organization survey said that the pandemic has disrupted or halted mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide, even as the demand for them continued to increase.