A special court in Delhi on Tuesday convicted former Union minister Dilip Ray in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999, reported PTI. Ray was the coal minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Ray of criminal conspiracy and other offences. The matter pertains to the allocation of the Brahmadiha coal block in Jharkhand’s Giridih district to Castron Technologies Limited in 1999.

The court also convicted two senior officials working for the Ministry of Coal – Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam – Castron Technologies Limited, its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd.

The court will take up arguments for the quantum of sentence on October 14.