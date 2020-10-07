Former Central Bureau of Investigation chief, Nagaland governor and Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashwani Kumar was on Wednesday found hanging at his residence in Shimla, Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said, according to ANI.

Chawla said it was a “sad and shocking news” as Kumar had been a role model for all police officers.

Teams from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital have reached Kumar’s residence, The Tribune. Kumar was said to be suffering from depression, the newspaper reported quoting unidentified officials.

Kumar became the Himachal Pradesh police chief in August 2006, according to information about him on the Nagaland Raj Bhavan website. In July 2008, he was appointed CBI director. He retired from the post in November 2010. Kumar then served as the governor of Nagaland from March 2013 to July 2014.