Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party workers clashed with the police on Thursday during a protest in West Bengal’s Howrah district, NDTV reported. The workers marched to the state secretariat “Nabanna” to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Videos on social media showed the police using water cannons to disperse the protestors. Some of them were seen without masks, pushing against the barricades installed to restrain them.

Other videos showed police in riot gear baton-charging the protestors. They also fired tear gas to control the spiraling “Nabanna Chalo” (Let’s go to Nabanna) protest.

Watch | West Bengal Police uses tear gas, water cannon on #BJP workers at Howrah's Santragachi during the party's 'March to Nabanna' agitation @Monideepa62 reports from Ground Zero pic.twitter.com/dZvHUIhdMU — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) October 8, 2020

The BJP held the protest in violation of the Trinamool Congress government’s order prohibiting large gatherings because of coronavirus pandemic, according to NDTV. The state secretariat building, which also houses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office, was closed for sanitisation.

BJP leaders claimed that they followed all the safety guidelines and hit out at the state government for the crackdown on their workers. “All workers are wearing masks,” BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by ANI. “Are rules only for us? Mamata ji holds demonstrations with thousands and we’re being taught lessons of social distancing. Do same rules not apply to her?”

Bengal BJP General Secretary Locket Chatterjee alleged that BJP workers were attacked with stones. “Police is lathi charging our people,” she told ANI. “Stone-pelting being done from Khidirpur side. Can’t the police see that?”

Police is lathi charging our people...Stone-pelting being done from Khidirpur side. Can't the police see that?: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee during BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the state government, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/UtgACI8cLF — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

BJP workers in Kolkata also allegedly threw bombs and bricks at the police, The Indian Express reported, quoting an unidentified senior police officer. “We had to ensure law and order is maintained,” the officer said.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, however, accused the police of beating up the saffron party workers. “CM [chief minister] fled, barricades at places, police have lathi charged and are kicking up BJP supporters, ferry is closed, national highway is closed, Kolkata has been detached from rest of the country, seems like an undeclared lockdown is going on,” he tweeted.