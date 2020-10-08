Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday issued an ultimatum to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a murder case against him, saying he should either be arrested and questioned or a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry should be initiated to prove that the allegations are “baseless”, NDTV reported. Yadav said Kumar could have him arrested in his capacity as state home minister even before he had filed his nomination for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The Bihar Police said on October 4 that they have registered a first information report against Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others in connection with the murder of a Dalit leader in Purnea district. Former RJD state Secretary of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes cell Shakti Mallik was shot dead on October 4 at his residence in Bihar’s Purnia town. The police seized a country-made pistol and an empty cartridge from the spot.

“I would like to ask the chief minister that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations,” Tejashwi Yadav questioned according to ANI. “Will Nitish Kumar apologise for the press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office where their spokespersons levelled baseless allegations?”

Mallik’s wife Khushboo Devi had lodged the FIR against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others. However, Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said that no evidence has been uncovered against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav or others yet. But seven people have been arrested and the murder weapons have been recovered.

Tejashwi Yadav told reporters that from the statements given by the seven accused, it was clear that there was a political conspiracy against him and his brother.

A video circulating on social media showed a confrontation between Mallik and Tejashwi Yadav, NDTV reported. In the video, Mallik accuses Yadav of demanding Rs 50 lakh for a party ticket to contest the Assembly elections from Raniganj. He also accuses the former deputy chief minister of planning to kill him.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal is contesting the polls in an alliance with the Congress, in opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) combine. The polls will be held in three phases from October 28 to November 7 and the results will be announced on November 10.