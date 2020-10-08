Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan confirmed. He was 74 years old. He recently underwent a heart surgery.

“Papa, now you are not in this world but wherever you are, I know you are always with me,” the tweet said. “Miss you Papa.”

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

It is not known whether Ram Vilas Paswan had been suffering from any ailment. He was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi-led government. Ram Vilas Paswan was also the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party, which has a base in Bihar.

He was an eight-time member of the Lok Sabha and a Rajya Sabha MP before his death.

More details awaited.