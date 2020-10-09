A court in Bhubaneswar held a midnight hearing on Thursday and sent an officer to Army custody in a dowry case, PTI reported.

The order was pronounced by a judge of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court. The judge had to conduct a physical hearing after attempts at video-conferencing failed. The hearing continued till after 1:30 am.

The officer has been identified as Major Soumya Pati, according to Odisha TV. His current posting is in Haryana’s Faridabad city.

Earlier in the day, the officer had been arrested by the Mahila Police in Bhubaneswar’s Nayapalli area after his wife filed a complaint against him. The police had first sent him a notice and proceeded to arrest him when he did not respond.

The woman said in her complaint that Pati threatened to shoot her if she did not get money from her parents, according to PTI. She also accused him of mental and physical torture.

The Army officer’s wife added that he had continued to torture her even after they mutually resolved the matter. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act.