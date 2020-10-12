Power outage in Mumbai due to supply failure, suburban trains get delayed
Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were among the areas that were largely affected.
Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region experienced power outages on Monday after a power grid failure in TATA Power plant in Kalwa, The Indian Express reported. Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were among the areas that were affected.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it will take another “45 min to one hour to restore the supply”.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Electricity said the electric supply was interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. “Inconvenience is regretted,” it said.
The Central Railway said that suburban trains in the city were facing delays due to the power grid failure. “Mumbai Suburban trains on Central Railway held up due to grid failure,” it tweeted. “We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us.”
The local trains under the Western Railway line between Churchgate and Vasai have also halted, according to News18.
However, both National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange said that there was no stoppage in trading despite the power failure.
Meanwhile, Adani Electricity said it was supplying around 385 megawatts to critical services through its Dahanu power station. “Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused,” it tweeted.
Several residents took to Twitter to complain about the sudden outage.