The police in Gujarat said they detained a 16-year-old boy on Sunday for issuing threats to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s minor daughter, reported PTI.

“The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said.

Singh said that the Ranchi Police had shared information regarding the boy, and asked them to confirm if he had posted the threats. The boy confessed to posting them on Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram account, after the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, he said. The reported rape threat came after Chennai Super Kings lost the match, The Times of India reported.

“He will be handed over to [the] Ranchi Police as the FIR [first information report] was lodged in that city,” Singh said and added that a Ranchi Police team is likely to arrive in Kutch on Tuesday to take custody of the teenager.

The threat had led to a public outcry with many, including politicians, demanding action against the accused. The Youth Congress called the incident “sickening” in a tweet, saying it cannot imagine the horror the family must be going through.

“This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused,” tweeted Shiv Sena Mp Priyanka Chaturvedi. “If GoI [Government of India] still turns a blind eye to this then I’d say they are complicit in promoting and condoning such mentality with regards to women and sick, perverse mentality.”

Communist Party of India leader Md Salim slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following “trolls” who attack opposition leaders, journalists and activists with rape threats. “The normalisation of such disgusting discourse proves that damage done by BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] is far beyond a crashing economy,” he said, tagging a news report about the incident.