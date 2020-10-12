Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the coronavirus pandemic has “adversely affected” the Indian economy and consumer demands need to be stimulated. The minister announced LTC cash voucher and special festival advance schemes for government employees to boost demand.

“The needs of the poor and weaker sections addressed in various announcements by the government,” Sitharaman said at a press conference in Delhi. “Supply constraints have somewhat eased but consumer demand still needs to be given a boost. The proposals being presented are designed in a way that they can stimulate demand by front-loading/advancing some of the expenditure with some offsetting changes.”

This came after the Indian economy saw its worst contraction in decades, with Gross Domestic Product shrinking by a record 23.9% in the April to June quarter and reflected the severe impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Play

Under the LTC cash voucher scheme, the finance minister said that government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment along with three times ticket fare to buy items which attract GST of 12% or more. The central government staff gets LTC in block of four years, which includes one to travel anywhere within country and three to visit their hometown.

“Indications are that savings of government and organised sector employees have increased, we want to incentivise such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate,” Sitharaman said.

She also announced that the Narendra Modi-led government will give Rs 10,000 special festival advance to all employees as a one-time measure to stimulate demand. “All central government employees can now get interest-free advance of Rs 10,000, in the form of a prepaid RuPay Card, to be spent by March 31, 2021,” Sitharaman said.