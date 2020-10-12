A student at a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi city allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl on Sunday while a civil services exam was underway at the institution, Hindustan Times reported. Fellow collegemates of the accused, meanwhile, filmed the girl and robbed her.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P told the newspaper that eight students have been arrested in the case. He added that the police will act against other students, in case their names come up during the investigation.

The girl, a Class 10 student, told the police in her complaint that she had gone to meet a friend at the college. She added that a group of about 12 students took her inside the building forcibly through an unguarded gate. The centre only had one guard and he was occupied with the exam process, according to the newspaper.

The teenager alleged that one of the students raped her inside the campus, while the others made a video. She added that the students threaten to circulate the video if she told anyone about the incident. They also beat up her friend. Some policemen heard the girl’s screams and took her to a police station.

The FIR in the case, however, includes gangrape charges. “The police have registered an FIR under various Sections 376D [gang rape], 395 [dacoity] 386 [extortion], 323 [causing hurt] and 120B [criminal conspiracy] of Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act and Section 3/4 of the POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act,” the Jhansi senior superintendent of police said.

The principal of the institute said the accused were second-year students but their identity has not been established, according to IANS. “It has to be ascertained whether they are hostellers or not,” the principal added. The police have only identified that two main accused.

Jhansi District Magistrate Andhra Vamsi, meanwhile, said that orders have been issued for the case to be tried in a fast-track court, according to Hindustan Times.