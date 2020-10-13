India’s coronavirus tally rose to 71,75,880 on Tuesday as the country reported 55,342 new infections in 24 hours, the lowest since mid-August. The country’s toll rose by 706 to 1,09,856 – also the lowest since the country reported 638 fatalities in July. India’s active cases stood at 8,38,729, while the number of recoveries rose to 62,27295. The country’s recovery rate is 86.78% and the mortality rate stood at 1.53%.
The Centre issued an advisory to the states for managing seasonal illnesses along with the Covid-19 crisis. It said that there were increasing instances of coronavirus patients contracting seasonal infections. “Given the seasonal pattern of epidemic-prone diseases observed every year in our country, dengue, malaria, seasonal influenza, leptospirosis, chikungunya, enteric fever etc can present diagnostic dilemma and may co-exist in Covid cases,” the Centre said. It added that tests must be done to detect both the coronavirus and seasonal diseases for timely diagnosis.
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson paused advanced clinical trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine due to an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers. The move come over a month after AstraZeneca also suspended its vaccine trials due to similar reasons. It, however, resumed the study on September 12.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a vaccine against the coronavirus by early next year and it would possibly come from several sources. He said expert groups were formulating strategies for distribution of the vaccine.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responded sharply to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter on reopening religious places in the state amid the coronavirus crisis. Thackeray told the governor that he did not need a “certificate” of Hindutva from him, after the latter sarcastically asked him if he had turned secular.
The World Health Organization warned against suggestions that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, saying such an approach was “simply unethical”. Herd immunity occurs when majority of a population becomes immune to a disease through vaccinations or through the mass spread of a disease.
United States President Donald Trump has tested negative “on consecutive days” using a rapid antigen coronavirus test, the White House physician, Dr Sean P Conley, said in a statement released on Monday as the president began a rally in Florida. This came 10 days after Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus
A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed that Covid-19 patients may experience more serious symptoms the second time they get infected. The study traced the first confirmed case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States.
European Union countries approved common guidelines for travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The members agreed to provide coronavirus data to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which will sort regions according to the seriousness of coronavirus outbreaks and publish a weekly map.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.78 crore and the toll rose to 10,81,332, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries went past 2.61 crore.