Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 72 lakh with 63,509 new infections, toll over 1.10 lakh
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 72,39,389 on Wednesday as the country reported 63,509 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 730 to 1,10,586 – also the lowest since the country reported 638 fatalities in July. India’s active cases stood at 8,26,876, while the number of recoveries rose to 63,01,927. The country’s recovery rate is 86.78% and the mortality rate stood at 1.53%.
American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday suspended the trial of its COVID-19 antibody because of safety concerns. The antibody treatment is similar to the one taken by US President Donald Trump. He had said that the Lilly drug, along with the antibody treatment that he got, was equivalent to a cure.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.89 crore people and killed 10,85,396, according to Johns Hopkins University. The recoveries are more than 2.63 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.18 am: The Centre says India’s recoveries (over 62 lakh) are the highest in the world.
9.11 am: American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly suspends trial of its COVID-19 antibody because of a safety concern, Reuters reports. The antibody treatment is similar to one taken by US President Donald Trump.
Trump had said that the Lilly drug, along with the antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that he received, was equivalent to a cure.
- Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson paused advanced clinical trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine due to an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers. The move come over a month after AstraZeneca also suspended its vaccine trials due to similar reasons. It, however, resumed the study on September 12.
- The International Monetary Fund predicted on Tuesday that the Indian economy would contract by 10.3% in 2020-’21, owing to the lockdowns imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. India’s Gross Domestic Product contracted by a whopping 23.9% in the first quarter of 2020-’21.
- Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese football federation announced on Tuesday. Ronaldo “is asymptomatic” and “will not play against Sweden” in Wednesday’s Nations League match, the federation said on its website.
- The World Health Organization warned against suggestions that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, saying such an approach was “simply unethical”. Herd immunity occurs when majority of a population becomes immune to a disease through vaccinations or through the mass spread of a disease.
- United States President Donald Trump has tested negative “on consecutive days” using a rapid antigen coronavirus test, the White House physician, Dr Sean P Conley, said in a statement released on Monday as the president began a rally in Florida. This came 10 days after Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus.
- The Centre issued an advisory to the states for managing seasonal illnesses along with the Covid-19 crisis. It said that there were increasing instances of coronavirus patients contracting seasonal infections. “Given the seasonal pattern of epidemic-prone diseases observed every year in our country, dengue, malaria, seasonal influenza, leptospirosis, chikungunya, enteric fever etc can present diagnostic dilemma and may co-exist in Covid cases,” the Centre said. It added that tests must be done to detect both the coronavirus and seasonal diseases for timely diagnosis.
- Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a vaccine against the coronavirus by early next year and it would possibly come from several sources. He said expert groups were formulating strategies for distribution of the vaccine.