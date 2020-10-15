The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police raided actor Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai to look for his brother-in-law who is allegedly involved in a drugs case, reported PTI. Aditya Alva, the son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, is absconding, said Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

“Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there,” said Patil. “So a court warrant was obtained and the Central Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.” However, the police did not divulge the outcome of the raid.

More than 15 people have been arrested in this case. Those arrested include Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani. The crime branch had also arrested two other people named Rahul and Viren Khanna in the case along with Dwivedi. A realtor named Rahul Shetty was also taken into custody. In September, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested three people in Bengaluru for allegedly supplying drugs to actors and singers in the Kannada film industry, which is also known as “Sandalwood”.

Alva is among the 12 accused in the drugs scandal, according to The Indian Express. Earlier, the police had issued a lookout notice against Alva.

Last month, officials had raided a five-acre property near Bengaluru’s Hebbal Lake, reported NDTV. Investigators suspect drugs were consumed at parties organised at the property, which is owned by Alva’s mother Nandini Alva.