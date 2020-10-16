The Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department on Thursday arrested Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna in connection with the state’s police recruitment scam, PTI reported. Krishna, the highest serving officer of the Assam government to be arrested so far, is also the younger brother of state Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

A senior official said that CID arrested Kumar Sanjit Krishna after repeatedly questioning him over the last few days. “He will be produced before a court tomorrow [Friday] and we will seek his custody,” the official added.

Sanjit Krishna was serving as the superintendent of police of Karimganj district till his transfer on October 11. He was then transferred to Barpeta district as the superintendent of police of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. The question paper was allegedly leaked at his behest in his residence in the presence of other accused, some of whom have already been arrested.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna had said in a Facebook post that if his brother had done something wrong then “law will take its own course on the basis of evidence”. He added that he has been supporting an independent and neutral enquiry from the beginning.

The recruitment exam for 579 vacant posts was scheduled to be held on September 20. However, the exam was cancelled minutes after authorities found out that the question paper was leaked on social media. Over 60,000 candidates had appeared to write the exam, which has now been rescheduled to November 22.

So far, multiple agencies of the Assam Police have arrested 51 people from different parts of the state and outside it, including retired Deputy Inspector General of Police PK Dutta and Diban Deka, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who has now been expelled. The police have so far registered five cases across the state, just six months before the Assembly elections.

An Assam Police spokesperson said nearly Rs 5.65 crore cash has been recovered from different places in the state in connection with the scam.