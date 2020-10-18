Several areas of Hyderabad received heavy showers on Saturday evening, causing traffic jams and water-logging, days after torrential rain in Telangana claimed 50 lives, NDTV reported. Some areas received in excess of 150 mm of rain, just a little less than the 190 mm reported on October 14.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Disaster Response Force personnel were working round the clock to clear water-logging in the city, according to Vishwajit Kampati, director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the corporation.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that flood-hit families will be identified and given ration kits at their doorstep. Each kit will cost Rs 2,800 and will contain one month’s ration and three blankets, he said according to a government release.

“Expedite all the relief and restoration measures and bring back normalcy at the earliest,” Rao told officials according to ANI. Rao also emphasised on sanitation and spraying disinfectants in rain-affected areas, and hiring of extra manpower and machinery wherever necessary.

The India Meteorological Department said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city on Sunday. A few places may see intense spells of rain, it added. It also issued a rain alert up to October 23, the Hindustan Times reported.

The entire state of Telangana has received heavy rain over the last few days. At least 14 districts of the state have been affected by the incessant downpour. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has also felt the brunt of the heavy rainfall.