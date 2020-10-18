The Maharashtra government on Saturday allowed gymnasiums in the state to operate from October 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“CM [Chief Minister] Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a meeting with representatives from gyms and fitness centres today,” a tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office said. “Adhering to all the measures to prevent Covid-19 and strict compliance of the SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures], gyms and fitness centres across the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra.”

However, activities such as steam bath, zumba, yoga and sauna will not be allowed at gyms and fitness centres, NDTV reported. Use of sanitisers and masks has been made compulsory, as has physical distancing and sanitisation of the premises every hour. There will also be mandatory health check-ups for both trainers and employees.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a meeting with representatives from gyms and fitness centres today. Adhering to all the measures to prevent COVID-19 and strict compliance of the SOPs, gyms and fitness centres across the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 17, 2020

Thackeray said the government was going slow on reopening places under its “Mission Begin Again” plan as there should be no complacency.

The Centre had allowed gyms and fitness centres to reopen from August 5, under its “Unlock” programme, but many states kept them closed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra allowed outdoor fitness centres to reopen from August 5.

From October 5, the Thackeray-led government allowed bars and restaurants to begin dine-in services at 50% capacity. The government has already reopened inter-district travel, all non-essential shops, all public transport except local trains to a limited extent, metro trains, parks and playgrounds, as well as malls. However, cinema halls and swimming pools, as well as places of worship remain closed.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases for any state in India. As of Saturday, the state had reported 1,90,192 active cases and 41,502 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.