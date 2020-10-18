Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris took to Twitter on Saturday to extend greetings on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Navratri.

“May good once again triumph over evil - and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all,” tweeted Biden, who is challenging President Donald Trump in the race to the White House.

As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 17, 2020

Harris, the first Indian-American woman to get a major party’s vice presidential nomination called for building of a “more inclusive and just America.”

.@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2020

Both Biden and Harris have been sending out greetings on Twitter to the Hindu community, one of the critical voting blocs in the US presidential election slated for November 3. In August, they had greeted the Hindu community in the US on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

There is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the upcoming presidential elections, according to PTI. Over 1.3 million Indian-Americans are voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Last week, a survey on the expected voting behaviour showed that Indian-Americans are likely to support Biden in the elections. According to the survey, 72% of registered Indian American voters are planning on voting for Biden, while 22% said that they will vote for Trump.

“The data show that Indian-Americans continue to be strongly attached to the Democratic Party, with little indication of a shift toward the Republican Party,” said the report on the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey, conducted by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Johns Hopkins University in partnership with the research and analytics firm YouGov.