With just about a fortnight to go for his re-election bid to the White House, US President Donald Trump at a rally on Friday night, mulled the possibility of leaving the country if he were to lose in the elections, reported CNN. Addressing a rally in Macon in Georgia, Trump said: “Could you imagine if I lose? I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, his Democratic rival Joe Biden took the opportunity to take a jibe at Trump. In a tweet captioned “Promise?”, he posted a video of Trump making similar statements on multiple occasions.

On Friday, Trump addressed his supporters in Florida and Georgia – both states which he had bagged in the 2016 election. However, according to The New York Times, the electoral map might shift this time.

In his speeches, Trump attacked Biden, claiming that his family is a “criminal enterprise”, reported AFP. He went on say the Democrats would turn America into a “communist country”. “It’s time we sent a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites,” he said in Georgia.

The American president’s speech was also racist when he said: “Democrats will flood your communities with illegal aliens, drugs, crime.”

‘It’s getting worse’: Joe Biden on coronavirus crisis

On the other hand, Biden campaigning in Michigan, once again criticised the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. “He keeps telling us that this virus is going to disappear like a miracle,” Biden said. “My lord! It’s not disappearing, in fact it’s on the rise again, it’s getting worse, as predicted.”

He also said Trump’s reluctance to condemn the extreme right-wing and white supremacists were a “dog whistle” to such groups.

On September 29, Trump sidestepped a question on white supremacists and refused to outright condemn them during the first of three presidential debates with his opponent in the upcoming election, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden.